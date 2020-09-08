Registration for 2020-2021 Leadership Fort Collins Program Now Open

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting registration for the 2020-2021 Leadership Fort Collins program to inform participants about the history, government, economy, social issues, needs and opportunity in the community.

The Leadership Fort Collins (LFC) program was established in 1981 and has been rebranded as Change Leadership Inspired by LFC. Additionally, the program has been designed to broaden knowledge of the community while simultaneously enhancing leadership skills, encouraging contribution to the betterment of the community, increase the strength and effectiveness of community leaders and provide opportunities or direct contact with influential businesses and organizations.

The program will select 60 emerging leaders throughout the Fort Collins area to participate in the program beginning in September and concluding in May of next year. Participants will meet from 3 pm to 5 pm on the second Thursday of the month with introductory sessions.

The remainder of the online program will witch between deep dive experiences centered around Change Agility and Strengths Finder, a Professional Book Club that will feature a directed reading, group conversations, and copies of Good to Great , So You Want to Talk About Race and Upstream, and CEO Features that provide a chance for intimate conversations with community leaders.

Tuition for the nine-month program costs $450 and includes session materials and graduation recognition. Also, the deadline for registration is Monday, September 21 at 5 pm.

For more information regarding the Leadership Fort Collins Registration, call Ann Hutchison at (970) 482-3746 or ahutchison@fcchamber.org