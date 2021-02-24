Registration Opens for Wellington’s Main Street Market

Kallie Cooper

The town of Wellington has not hosted a farmer’s market in nearly three years, but starting this summer, the Wellington CO Main Street Program is bringing back the market with an all-new twist.

The Main Street Market will open on Thursday evenings from 6-9 pm starting Thursday, July 1 and run for nine weeks through Thursday, August 26. The market will feature fresh fruit and vegetables each week and a wide variety of local handmade artisan items and cottage industry products.

“We hope to draw people from Wellington and surrounding communities to our downtown every week to explore new vendors, enjoy the downtown atmosphere and help support the local economy,” said Executive Director Kallie Cooper. “2020 was a long year and we are excited to bring a safe, family-friendly community event back to Wellington,” Kallie said.

The event also hopes to feature weekly additions like live music, movies in the park and student art exhibits. More details about these events will be available online as the event gets closer.

Vendor registration for the Main Street Market is now open and interested businesses can apply online at www.wellingtonmainstreet.org/mainstreetmarket. For initial consideration, applications must be submitted online at by April 30, 2021. Vendors will be notified of acceptance by early May 2021. Please use market@wellingtonmainstreet.org for all correspondence or assistance with your application.

This event is put on by the Wellington, CO Main Street Program, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Wellington Main Street Program is a group of passionate citizens who champion community collaboration to enhance and promote downtown Wellington. By partnering with organizations and leaders at the local, state, and national level, the program protects the historic character of downtown and promotes shared prosperity.

For more information regarding the Main Street Program and their projects, please visit: https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/