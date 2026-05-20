Personal Injury Causation Explained in Simple Terms

Causation in personal injury law means proving that someone else’s actions directly caused your injury. Without establishing this link, even the most serious injuries may not result in a successful claim.

In personal injury cases, the legal burden falls on the injured person to prove that the defendant’s conduct led to the harm suffered. Understanding causation is one of the most important steps in any personal injury claim, and getting it wrong can derail an otherwise valid case.

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What Does Causation Actually Mean?

Causation is not just about showing that an accident happened and that you got hurt. You must show that the defendant’s specific action or failure to act was the reason the injury occurred.

Courts generally break causation into two parts: actual cause and proximate cause. Both must be present for a claim to succeed.

Actual Cause vs. Proximate Cause

Actual cause is sometimes called “but-for” causation. The test asks, “But for the defendant’s conduct, would the injury have happened?” If the answer is no, the actual cause is established.

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Proximate cause is a bit more complex. It asks whether the injury was a foreseeable result of the defendant’s actions. Courts use this standard to set a reasonable boundary on legal responsibility.

Here is how the two compare:

Actual cause: Did the defendant’s action directly produce the injury?

Did the defendant’s action directly produce the injury? Proximate cause: Was the outcome a predictable consequence of that action?

Was the outcome a predictable consequence of that action? Both required: A claim fails without proving each element.

A claim fails without proving each element. Foreseeability matters: Unusual or unpredictable outcomes may break the proximate cause chain.

What Is the “But-For” Test?

The but-for test is the most commonly applied standard in personal injury cases. It is a straightforward way to trace the injury back to the responsible party.

For example, if a driver runs a red light and strikes a pedestrian, the question is whether the pedestrian would have been injured but for the driver running the light. In most cases, the answer establishes a clear causal link.

Some states apply a “substantial factor” test when multiple parties may have contributed to the harm. Under this standard, the defendant’s conduct must have been a substantial factor in bringing about the injury, even if it was not the only cause.

Can More Than One Party Be Responsible?

Yes. Many personal injury cases involve more than one contributing cause. This is common in multi-vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, and defective product cases.

When multiple defendants share responsibility, courts often apply comparative fault rules. Under comparative negligence principles, each party’s share of liability is calculated based on their contribution to the harm.

Some states follow modified comparative fault rules, which may bar recovery entirely if the injured person is found to be more than 50 percent at fault. Others follow pure comparative fault, where recovery is reduced proportionally regardless of the injured party’s share of blame.

What Breaks the Chain of Causation?

Certain events or actions can interrupt the legal link between the defendant’s conduct and the plaintiff’s injury. These are called superseding or intervening causes.

A superseding cause is an unforeseeable event that steps in after the defendant’s negligent act and produces the harm independently. If a court finds a superseding cause, the original defendant may be relieved of liability.

Common examples include:

A third party’s criminal act that was not foreseeable.

A natural disaster that occurs after the initial negligence.

The plaintiff’s own reckless conduct following the incident.

How Courts Evaluate Causation Evidence

Medical records, expert testimony, and accident reconstruction reports are all used to establish causation in court. Judges and juries look at the totality of evidence to determine whether the chain of events is supported by facts.

Expert witnesses play a particularly important role in complex cases involving medical injuries or technical products. Their testimony helps translate complicated facts into terms that a jury can understand and apply.

Key Takeaways

Causation requires proving both actual cause and proximate cause.

The but-for test asks whether the injury would have occurred without the defendant’s conduct.

Proximate cause limits liability to outcomes that were reasonably foreseeable.

Multiple parties can share causal responsibility under comparative fault rules.

Superseding causes can break the legal chain and reduce or eliminate a defendant’s liability.

Medical records and expert testimony are critical tools for proving causation in court.

Without causation, even a clear showing of negligence may not be enough to win a claim.