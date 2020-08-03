Report Shows Fort Collins as Second Safest City in Colorado

Business insurance resource AdvisorSmith has recently discovered that Fort Collins is the second safest large city in the state as a result of conducting a “Safest Cities in Colorado” report.

The report from AdvisorSmith utilized crime data published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last year regarding crimes committed in 2018. The report analyzed the data set from the FBI and calculated a proprietary crime score that weights different crimes from theft and assault to robbery with higher weights assigned to more serious crimes such as murder and rape.

The study examined and segmented cities in Colorado based on population. Additionally, the study analyzed violent and property crimes from a total of 11 large cities, 34 mid-sized cities and 83 towns. Furthermore, crime scores were calculated for each city which was ranked in order to find the safest locations within the state.

Discoveries from the “Safest Cities in Colorado” report are as follows:

Fort Collins had a total crime score of 43, which was well below the average of 74.8 in large Colorado cities with over 100,000 residents.

Fort Collins’ violent crime rate was 2.2 per 1000 residents, compared with an average of 4.9 per 1000 in large Colorado cities.

The city’s property crime rate was 22 per 1000 residents. Statewide, the average property crime rate in large cities was 34 per 1000.

For more information regarding AdvisorSmith including where to view the complete study and the rest of the cities, visit: https://advisorsmith.com/data/safest-cities-in-colorado