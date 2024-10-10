Rodarte Boxing Club Presents the 2024 Ring Warriors

The Rodarte Community Center’s Boxing Club hosts its annual boxing exhibition the 2024 Ring Warriors on Saturday, October 26, sponsored by the Danny Juarez Foundation.
The public can watch several bouts between area boxers competing for a belt throughout the evening. Cheer on local athletes as they square off in the ring. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m., and the show starts at 2 p.m. USA Boxing sanctions the event. Admission is $15 per person, children 8 years and under are free with a paid adult.
Local Boxers Competing
Seven Rodarte Boxing Club boxers will compete during the exhibition as the home club host under the Rodarte coaching staff: Jacob Sanchez, Enrique Garcia, and Pedro Rangle.
The winner in each weight class will win a belt at the end of the exhibition.
Boxing Program
The Rodarte Community Center Boxing Program offers recreational and competitive instruction. The coaches training these athletes have over ten combined years of coaching experience between the three of them. For more information on the program and Rodarte Boxing Club, call 970-350-9430 or visit RodarteCC.com.
