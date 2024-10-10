Thiessen Press Announces the Release of Will Pass’s Debut Novel: The Second-Smartest Dog That Ever Lived

Thiessen Press has announced the publication of The Second-Smartest Dog That Ever Lived, the debut novel by Fort Collins-based author Will Pass.

The novel, which has already received glowing reviews from Kirkus and early readers, promises to entertain and challenge animal lovers through a thoughtful examination of the relationship between humans and their furry friends.

The story follows Rousseau, a dog with the intelligence of a human, as he embarks on a quest with Shakespeare, a Pug with the intelligence of a Pug. The novel explores themes of cognition, freedom, and survival.

“I wanted to write a book that blends humor with deep reflections on how we view and treat animals,” said Pass, who graduated from CSU with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 2016. “This story gives readers a chance to question our assumptions about pet ownership in a way that’s fun and accessible.”

Pass’s journey to becoming a novelist has been a quest of its own kind. After experiencing health challenges shortly after completing vet school, he transitioned from small-animal practice to freelance medical writing, and began pursuing his passion for fiction. The release of The Second-Smartest Dog That Ever Lived marks a significant milestone in this journey.

“I’ve been working on this story for years, so I’m happy to finally share it,” Pass said. “And don’t worry. Rousseau doesn’t die at the end. It’s not that kind of dog book.”

The Second-Smartest Dog That Ever Lived will be available for purchase at Perelandra Bookshop at Wolverine Farm in Fort Collins and online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers.

About the Author

Will Pass earned his DVM from Colorado State University in 2016. After shifting from small-animal veterinary practice, he established himself as a freelance medical writer and now fiction author. He resides in Fort Collins, CO with his wife, son, two cats, and very good dog.

About the Book

Title: The Second-Smartest Dog That Ever Lived

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Published by: Thiessen Press

Available at: Perelandra Bookshop at Wolverine Farm (316 Willow St, Fort Collins), and online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers

ISBN: 9798989180509