Rotary Club of Fort Collins Seeking 2021 Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins will award financial grants to deserving 501(c)(3) non-profit service organizations starting in March throughout Fort Collins.

The financial grants will be awarded in specific categories quarterly with the first quarter being the category of arts and culture programs. The Community Grants Committee will choose innovative projects that work to address local needs and contain an active volunteer service opportunity for Rotary Club of Fort Collins (RCFC) members.

Key dates regarding the grants are as follows:

Applications have begun being accepted as of Monday, January 4, 2021.

The application due date is Friday, February 26, 2021.

Grant awards will be made starting in March 2021.

Those submitting grant applications are required to provide detailed information regarding any volunteer activities related to their grant application project so that consideration for the recruitment of RCFC members as volunteers takes place. Grants can be utilized for special projects or services that include capital items.

Grants cannot be used to retire debt, for general operating expenses, to assist specific individuals or to duplicate an established project within the community. Organizations that receive grant awards will be asked to submit a grant award project report six months after receiving the grant award.

The Community Grants Committee will evaluate the grant applications and submit grant award recommendations to the RCFC’s Board of Directors for final approval. Applications for arts and culture program grants are required to be submitted electronically no later than Friday, February 26 by 5 pm.

For more information regarding the Rotary Club of Fort Collins, visit: https://www.rotarycluboffortcollins.org