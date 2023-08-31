Scambuster Corner: The Latest Scams Happening in Larimer County

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Barbara EJ Bennett, Chief Scambuster | Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

BEWARE: Law enforcement scams are still happening – remember – law enforcement never calls and asks for money over the phone for warrants, missed jury duty, or any other reason.

FACEBOOK SPONSORED ADS

On Facebook, the ad says “CLARKS” hoping you will think these are Clarks shoes. They are not Clarks – they are a no brand shoe. The website is called “Shopclank” – note they want you to think it is “Shopclark. BUYER BEWARE. This is not the only sponsored ad that does this – always be very cautious about sponsored ads – check on google or Amazon to see if you can get the same or similar product from a reputable business, Check their URL and see if you can spot these sneaky bait and switch.

Note – this example indicates that it is QVC RECOMMENDED and shows the CLARK brand logo. If you get on the website ARSHOES.WRIDIE.COM you will find the shoes are not Clark and not QVC recommended.

Last Minute – Sale end in 11:34 Limited stock! 5405 people are viewing this and 2418 purchased it.

XFINITY/TARGET 50% OFF DEAL

You get a voicemail (or text) saying Xfinity has a 50% discount offer with Target that cuts your bill in half and you still get the same service you currently have. They know your monthly payment, address, etc. but it sounds like they are from India if you call their number listed. They then say you have to pay for four months up front, so your bill won’t start again until month 5. To pay, you have to get Target gift cards for the amount (it was $400 in my case) and give them the code. THIS IS A SCAM.

2023 BENEFIT INFORMATION FOR COLORADO CITIZENS ONLY

This is really just a way to give permission for an insurance agent to call you to sell you insurance. It is not government sponsored – it is mail phishing. Just shred.

TEXT SCAMS

BEWARE! This is a scam. They want you to call the number so they can either get your personal information or have you pay to get this negated. Just delete!

CRAIG’S LIST AD SCAM

You respond to an ad on Craig’s list. The scammer responds asking for you to send him/her the google verification code to ensure them you are not a bot.

PHONE CALL SCAM

Someone with an Indian accent call and says he is from Amazon and there were charges to your account that are fraudulent. He then transfers you to a bank person then transfers you to someone at the Federal Trade Commission who asks for a copy of your driver’s license and information about your banking. If you hang up when you realize it’s a scam – they will continue to call you from various numbers, including spoofed numbers such as “Johnstown Polic Department” (no – that isn’t my typo – it is the scammers not knowing how to spell police.) These are scams! Just hang up!

REMEMBER: If you are reacting to an email, phone call, text, or social media offering, and feel fear, excitement, sense of urgency, curiosity, etc.– please do NOT act – it is a scam. Always keep in mind – if it seems too good to be true – it is! Listen to your instincts. And if you are asked to pay by cryptocurrency (bitcoin, etc.), wire transfer, cash apps (Venmo, Zelle), or gift/money cards – it is definitely a SCAM!

https://www.larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams

Please share this information everywhere, and I am always willing to come to your group for a scam presentation.

Barb

Barbara EJ Bennett

Chief Scambuster

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

970-498-5146 (office)