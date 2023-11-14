See Santa Fly In On the Fort Collins Rails

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The community is invited to bring family and friends to the FREE admission Fort Collins Trolley Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 9th, from 11 am-1 pm.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will fly in on Car 25 to the Mountain Avenue Barn for photos. (1801 W Mountain Ave.)

Volunteers will serve hot chocolate and sell Trolley-logo gifts such as bibs and toddler shirts, ornaments, toy trolleys, stickers, Thomas the Tank Engine, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Birney: The Streetcar books and much more!

Don’t miss the return of this heartwarming community event.