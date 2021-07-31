Small Grants Available for Neighborhood and Community Projects

Applications are now being accepted for the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources’ Small Grants for Community Partnering program for the 2022 grant cycle. These grants are funded by the Help Preserve Open Spaces sales and use tax. Since 2008, Larimer County has awarded nearly $350,000 for 214 community and neighborhood projects.

Individual grant awards are available for specific project requests only, up to $3,000 per project. Applications are accepted through an online form and are due Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. Awards for this grant cycle will be announced by February 2022.

These grants are offered to organizations, K-12 schools, and HOA’s in Larimer County for community, neighborhood, and group projects for: protection or enhancement of natural areas, including wildlife habitat, river areas and wetlands, public linkages with existing open lands and parks, opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation, or nature interpretation, opportunities for people to connect with the land via agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas and research on Larimer County open spaces.

The program is offering a 2022 Small Grants Webinar on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 a.m. At this meeting, participants will learn more about how this program works, important changes and updates, how to submit a competitive application, and other tips.

The application link and instructions, budget worksheet, and all other information for the program can be accessed at: www.larimer.org/small-grants. For more information, please contact Jennifer Almstead, the Small Grants Program Officer, at (970) 619-4569 or jalmstead@larimer.org.