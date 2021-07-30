Poudre Canyon Highway 14 is Closed, Canyon Under Voluntary Evacuations for Flash Flooding

Highway 14 in Poudre Canyon is being shut down. Larimer County Sheriff and Colorado Sate Patrol were blocking the highway at 2:44 pm.

From CDOT:

CO 14 in Poudre Canyon has closed at Larimer County Road 103 (MilePoint 80) to Rustic (MP 92) due to Flash Flood Warning over the Cameron Peak burn scar area. A soft closure (meaning, local traffic only) is in place from Ted’s Place to Rustic.

At 2:11 Larimer County sent an Emergency message alerting residents in the areas between that they were invoking voluntary evacuations from mile marker 80 to mile marker 92 (Shady Rest Lane east to Indian Meadows) as a result of potential flooding.

According to the national Weather Service at 1:17 pm, in a Flash Flood Warning, Rain had fallen 1 – 1.5 inches with the potential of 1.5-2.5 additional inches of rain to fall.

Authorities are urging residents to evacuate Poudre Canyon without delay if they fear for their safety.

The following are emergency messages. North forty news will update this post as more information becomes available.

From CDOT at 2:14 pm

RECOMMENDED ALTERNATE ROUTE for CO 14 – Travel from Fort Collins to Walden is recommended to go north on US 287 or I-25 through Wyoming and back down, but rains are expected to be ongoing over the weekend and other closures may be forthcoming.

RECOMMENDED ALTERNATE ROUTE for CO 14 – Travel from Fort Collins to Walden is recommended to go north on US 287 or I-25 through Wyoming and back down, but rains are expected to be ongoing over the weekend and other closures may be forthcoming.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Flood – VOLUNTARY EVACUATION along Hwy 14

This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. There is the potential for flooding along Highway 14 from mile marker 80 to mile marker 92 (Shady Rest Lane east to Indian Meadows). Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations. You are also encouraged to move valuables to a higher floor inside your home or business. If you choose to evacuate, secure your home or business and take what you need in case you are away for an extended period. Avoid areas already flooded, especially if water is flowing fast. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams and never drive through flooded roadways. Please report to {Specific Location} to notify an official of your evacuation. To view a map of the evacuation area, please visit nocoalert.org. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate evacuation information to that key word as needed. You may also text the word FLOOD2021 to 888777 from your cell phone to receive information on flooding in Larimer County. Please do not call 911 unless you are in danger.

Larimer County Weather Update 07-30-2021

National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 4pm. Rain has fallen 1 – 1.5 inches with the potential of 1.5-2.5 additional inches of rain to fall. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. IMPACT…Flash flooding of rivers, small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include, Pennock Pass, Box Prairie, Poudre Springs, Upper Pingree Park Road, and the Upper Miller Fork Drainage.