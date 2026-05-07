Students Race Toward Clean Energy Future

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

NoCo Time Trials draws hundreds as middle school teams compete in solar and battery car races

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — More than 450 students, families, and educators gathered May 2 for the 7th annual NoCo Time Trials, a hands-on clean energy competition hosted by Platte River Power Authority that continues to grow across Northern Colorado.

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The event brought together over 60 teams from 12 middle schools across the region, challenging students to design, build, and race solar- and battery-powered cars. The competition highlights the region’s ongoing investment in science, technology, engineering, and math education while connecting students to real-world energy solutions shaping Northern Colorado’s future.

7th annual NoCo Time Trials (Photo courtesy Platte River Power Authority)

“We’re incredibly proud of the students who dedicated so much time and effort to prepare for the NoCo Time Trials,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River Power Authority. “It’s exciting to see the next generation of energy leaders working hands-on with the same technologies Platte River is using to advance the clean energy transition.”

High Plains Middle School teams dominated the competition, taking top honors in both speed and design categories. Team Shark Bite claimed the fastest solar car, while team Screw-ups earned the fastest battery car title. Design awards went to The Sheriffs for solar and Flying Truck for battery-powered vehicles. Altona Middle School received the School Spirit Award, recognizing teamwork, innovation, and camaraderie throughout the event.

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Beyond the racetrack, students also competed in an essay contest focused on energy and innovation. Finn Lemann of Compass Community Collaborative School and Braden Anderson of The Manning School were each awarded $1,500 stipends to support future education in STEM-related fields.

Platte River, a community-owned utility serving Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, and Estes Park, continues to use events like the NoCo Time Trials to inspire future leaders while advancing its goal of a noncarbon energy future. More information about the organization and its initiatives can be found at Platte River Power Authority.

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Attribution: Platte River Power Authority