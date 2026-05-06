Strawberry Festival Vintage Market Returns To Longmont

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual antique and vintage showcase brings collectors, history lovers, and community together for a weekend tradition

LONGMONT, Colo. — One of Northern Colorado’s longest-running community traditions returns this May as the Strawberry Festival Vintage & Antique Market celebrates its 54th year at the Boulder County Fairgrounds.

Community Message

Held Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the market draws vendors and visitors from across the region for a weekend built around discovery, craftsmanship, and history. Admission is $11 per person ($10 cash), with free entry for children under 12.

Hosted by the St. Vrain Historical Society, the event offers a wide-ranging selection of antiques, collectibles, and vintage goods. Shoppers can browse everything from fine and costume jewelry to midcentury modern furniture, vinyl records, retro décor, clothing, and one-of-a-kind collectibles.

Beyond the booths, the event reflects the region’s connection to its past. Proceeds from admission and café sales support the Historical Society’s ongoing work preserving the heritage of Longmont and the St. Vrain Valley.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Visitors can also stop by the on-site café, known for its homemade offerings and a seasonal favorite—strawberry shortcake—which has become part of the festival tradition.

Whether you’re hunting for a rare find or simply looking for a way to spend the day, the Strawberry Festival offers a blend of local history, community connection, and hands-on exploration.

If starting your day with local events like this has become part of your routine, the Daily Update keeps that connection going—one morning at a time across Northern Colorado. https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.