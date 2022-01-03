The Cleveland Crawl Warms Downtown Wellington this January

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

The Wellington CO Main Street Program hosts the first-ever Cleveland Crawl on Saturday, January 22, from 11 am to 4 pm in downtown Wellington.

The Cleveland Crawl draws the community outdoors to support local downtown businesses during the slow season after the holidays. Each business will be utilizing its outdoor spaces, hosting fun, “winter-themed” activities for the entire Wellington community to enjoy. This winter-themed event is the perfect way to shake off those post-holiday blues. So dress up in your best cold-weather gear and enjoy activities like “snow golf” and a hot cocoa station hosted by your favorite downtown businesses.

Thirteen downtown businesses are participating:

Trim Salon and Waxi Taxi are doing ‘photos with Elsa’.

Old Colorado Brewing Company hosts an obstacle course.

The Cakery is ‘cookie decorating,’

Wellington Grill hosts ‘Snow Golf’.

Rust Vintage Market is doing ‘a Snowy Short shorts shoot out’.

Soul Squared hosts ‘Hammer log’.

Pizza Palace is doing ‘Pin the pepperoni on the frozen pizza.’

Integrity Insurance hosts a ‘Snowball roll.’

Owl Canyon Coffee is doing a Hot Cocoa Station.

Polished Spa is ‘Ice Princess Makeover and Wonderland Shopping.’

Thistle is doing a Photo Booth.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Slurpz Food Truck.

The Town of Wellington, still to be announced.

Tickets are $25 and include a fun interactive map of all the activities, a #ShopWellington bag, and a commemorative “Cleveland Crawl” beanie. Kids 12 and under are free, though if they want a beanie, it is an additional $15.

The Cleveland Crawl is organized by the Wellington Main Street Program’s Promotion Committee. This committee is responsible for promoting downtown Wellington through educational and community events and showcasing the community’s unique characteristics. If you are interested in volunteering for events in downtown Wellington or being a part of the Promotion Committee, sign up online at https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/get-involved

“I am excited about having an event that will promote our local, downtown businesses, all while spending a beautiful winter day outdoors with friends and family. I hope to see you all at the Cleveland Crawl!” shares Erin Jerome, chair of the committee for this event.

Get your tickets through Eventbrite or by calling the Wellington Main Street Program at 970-568-4965. https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/cleveland-crawl