An Invitation to Our Readers

Were you an English major? Or are you a retired journalist? Or perhaps you always got an “A” on your compositions. We’re reaching out to our readers who might like to contribute an article on their topic of interest with a focus on Northern Colorado, our coverage area.

We practice “solution-driven journalism” which translates to no rants or doomsday topics. Stylistically, we place only one space between sentences and we don’t refer to folks solely by their last names, preferring first names or first and last names together.

We reserve the right to select only writings that fit into the character of our newspaper. And we may edit the piece to match our style — but if we do, you will see the edited version before it goes to print to confirm your approval as the piece will run with your byline.

We report hyperlocal news of happenings and events often not reported elsewhere. Qualified local contributors would no doubt add to our ability to bring you the news.

Send your contributed piece (one submission per email) to: features@northfortynews.com