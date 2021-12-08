No DUI Larimer , a coalition and campaign born out of the need to address the problem of impaired driving in Larimer County and Northern Colorado is working to prevent driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances. This five-year project now in its fourth year is a joint effort between law enforcement, government agencies, alcohol and cannabis retailers, local nonprofits, and community members, working together to encourage the general public to “Make the Call” to end impaired driving.

For many, the holidays are a time of giving. The No DUI Larimer joint task force would like to remind the community that one of the greatest gifts that we can give our loved ones this holiday season is the gift of sober driving.

Intoxicated driving is a problem on our roads every day, but it is even more prevalent on our roads during the holiday season. The effects and tragedies surrounding these accidents and often resulting deaths are felt year-round, but for many, most strongly during the holidays.

1 in 5 child passenger deaths involves an alcohol-impaired driver.

During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, nearly one in three traffic fatalities involved a drunk driver.

Fatal alcohol and drug-caused crashes increased 22% from 2020 to 2021.

No DUI Larimer wants to encourage everyone to drink responsibly and to plan ahead.

If you have a holiday gathering or party on your calendar, please make smart choices and plan how you will get home safely once the celebration ends. There are many rideshare options available via SmartPhone apps and local cab companies. No DUI Larimer has partnered with zTrip to make sure safe rides are more accessible to everyone. If you are the designated driver, make a commitment to 100% sobriety to keep you, friends and your family safe.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, please “Make the Call” and contact local law enforcement (911) immediately.

Remember if you feel different, you drive different.

NO DUI Larimer Mission:

The No DUI Larimer coalition and campaign was born out of the need to address the problem of impaired driving in our community. The goal is to prevent driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances by increasing community responsibility for safe and responsible driving.

Our campaign is encouraging the public to “Make the Call” to end impaired driving in our community. Make the Call to get a safe ride home. Make the Call about whether you should get behind the wheel, and Make the Call to report suspected impaired drivers. Driving under the influence IS an emergency – please call 911 if you see someone you suspect is driving impaired.

Partners , who absorbed this project from the former nonprofit, Team Wellness & Prevention, is the lead agency on this five-year project. Partners has engaged a steering committee and named the project NO DUI LARIMER.