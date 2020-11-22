The Salvation Army is Offering Ways to Stay Safe and Give the Gift of Christmas

The Salvation Army offers multiple ways for donors to remain safe while contributing this Christmas locally to supply the need for clothes and toys.

The Angel Tree program of Fort Collins has provided gifts for over 350 children in the past, with more than 500 children registered for the program this year. The Salvation Army offers two safe ways to contribute to the Angel Tree in the form of donating to the Fort Collins Angel Tree Registry online and by calling the Salvation Army in Fort Collins at 970-207-4472.

“As we endure in these tough times, our purpose remains steadfast,“ said Captain Gene Apuan, Corps Officer and administrator of The Salvation Army in Fort Collins. “We are here to help our neighbors,” Gene said.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle is being held virtually this year with the goal of $150,000 for Northern Colorado. The Red Kettle campaign will directly benefit locals in need of food, rent assistance, clothing, emergency housing, hygiene products, and more.

The Salvation Army is also looking for people to volunteer as Fort Collins Bell Ringers and will accept donations Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm at their location at 3901 South Mason Street.

“If you need help or would like to help, please contact us,” said Gene. “We are here for our Larimer County community,” Gene said.

For more information regarding the Salvation Army, including where to give, visit: fortcollins.salvationarmy.org or salarmy.us/IMcovidinfo or call 855-768-7977.