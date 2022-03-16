Three Members to be Inducted into the Hall of Fame

Over the past 99 years, there have been many people that have made valuable contributions to the success of the Greeley Stampede. Through a community nomination process, the Greeley Stampede has selected two outstanding individuals and a family to be inducted into the 2022 Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees include:

Ron Jackson, was instrumental in major capital improvement projects including the west arena enclosure project, the Stampede office expansion, and the construction of the portable music stage.

Lynn Settje, was the first CEO of the Greeley Stampede and helped lead the event to gain international recognition.

The Hill Family, whose involvement started in the 1970s when the Stampede transitioned into a stand-alone organization, have made an impact by being on the Committee or as a Wrangler Trail boss in three decades and were major leaders in the rebuilding of the grandstands and the construction of the Island Grove Events Center.

“This process gets harder and harder each year as there were so many great nomination forms to review. The Stampede is what it is today because of the countless hours that all of these nominees put in to make our community better.” said Justin Watada, General Manager and Hall of Fame Chairman. “The Selection committee felt these two individuals and the Hill Family made the biggest impact and deserve to be recognized for their contributions as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class.”

To recognize the Hall of Fame inductees, the Greeley Stampede will be hosting an induction ceremony dinner Friday, April 8 at Zoe’s Café starting at 6pm. Individual tickets will be $30 or a table of eight for $180. Tickets for the banquet for the special event will go on sale on March 8 at 10 am through the Stampede Ticket Office.

Additional recognition will take place during the 100th Annual Greeley Stampede in June including recognition during the June 26 Pro Rodeo performance and display cases for each inductee with information and artifacts about their contributions to the Stampede.

The Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame was established for the purpose of honoring individuals who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the Greeley Stampede. Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include, but not be limited to, volunteers, affiliated organizations, contract personnel, and others who have made a significant contribution to the success and prestige of the Greeley Stampede. More information is available at greeleystampede.org/p/halloffame.

The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. The historic 100th Annual Greeley Stampede presented by JBS runs June 23-July 4. This longstanding event has grown in diversity and popularity since its inception and has provided music and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people every summer. The Stampede has been inducted in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and received many awards including PRCA Mountain States Large Rodeo of the Year, RMCMA Event of the Year, and listed in the US Today Top 10 rodeos. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit greeleystampede.org.