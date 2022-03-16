Today’s Weather: 3/16/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight we’ll have occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|18
|46
|51
|30
|Berthoud
|0
|38
|54
|31
|Fort Collins
|5
|47
|53
|30
|Greeley
|1
|38
|54
|30
|Laporte
|6
|45
|52
|29
|Livermore
|0
|37
|35
|18
|Loveland
|0
|37
|52
|30
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|29
|38
|20
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|12
|37
|41
|23
|Wellington
|11
|46
|52
|29
|Windsor
|0
|35
|53
|30
|*As of March 16, 2022 7:30am
