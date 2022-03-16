Today’s Weather: 3/16/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight we’ll have occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 18 46 51 30 Berthoud 0 38 54 31 Fort Collins 5 47 53 30 Greeley 1 38 54 30 Laporte 6 45 52 29 Livermore 0 37 35 18 Loveland 0 37 52 30 Red Feather Lakes 0 29 38 20 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 37 41 23 Wellington 11 46 52 29 Windsor 0 35 53 30 *As of March 16, 2022 7:30am