Big O Tires Marks 60 Years of Caring for Community With Tree Giveaway

Owners of the five Northern Colorado Big O Tires franchises are outdoor enthusiasts. So, it only makes sense they’d do their part to support our environment.

That spirit of stewardship already comes through at Big O with the recycling of oil and tires. Now it includes giving away trees in time for spring planting.

Big O locations in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland will celebrate their 60th year in business by handing out 300 trees (60 trees per location) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Customers are invited to stop by and pick up a red maple tree, which grows best with regular deep watering. Get your free trees in Fort Collins at 4245 S. Mason St., 1506 N. College Ave., and 2007 S. Timberline Road; in Greeley at 3325 23rd Ave.; and in Loveland at 2840 N. Lincoln Ave.

To extend their impact even further, Big O purchased the seedlings from Arbor Day Foundation, which focuses on reforestation efforts across the globe, creating a greener, healthier planet for us all.

Whether you celebrate Earth Day (April 22) or Arbor Day – hopefully, both – or know of an ideal spot to put a shade tree, let Big O help you do your part for sustainability in the world around you.

Since 1962, customers have trusted Big O Tires for all their tire and automotive service needs. Big O Tires is more than tires and cars. Much more. It’s a family of talented, hardworking people who believe in providing the very best in products and services every time. Each company is locally owned and committed to serving the community. In the past 10 years, Big O Tires of Northern Colorado has donated over $100,000 to hometown organizations. Jim Lautzenheiser owns the Fort Collins locations, Jon Smith owns the one in Greeley, and Troy Nistler holds the Loveland store.