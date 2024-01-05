Town of Windsor Offers Christmas Tree Recycling Program Through Jan. 28 

Following the holiday season, Windsor residents are encouraged to participate in the town’s residential Christmas Tree Recycling program. This program provides a more sustainable way to dispose of live Christmas trees at no cost to Windsor residents.

Live trees can be recycled during daylight hours until Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Chimney Park Ballfields parking lot located at 501 Chimney Park Dr. Trees must be free of decorations, including wire, hooks, tinsel, tags, plastic, and lights. Artificial trees, wreaths, brush, and other yard waste are not accepted including trees from commercial or Christmas tree lots. Limit one tree per household.

“We’re excited to continue offering tree recycling,” said Town Forester Ken Kawamura. “It allows trees to be mulched and used in outdoor spaces around town. We ask residents to only bring living trees and follow our guidelines so we can continue to offer this service for years to come.”

Prior to being mulched, trees will be used one last time as part of Windsor’s nature play tradition, Magical Forest, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chimney Park Ballfields.

Families can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate from the Human Bean and build forts, giant bird nests and more. Magical Forest is also sponsored by Heidi Washburn State Farm Insurance. No registration is necessary. Learn more by viewing the winter Activity Guide at recreationliveshere.com/activityguide.

For more information about tree recycling, contact the Town of Windsor Forestry Division at 970-674-2440.