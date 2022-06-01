Virginia Dale Community Club Open House

The Virginia Dale Community Club’s 26th Annual Open House will be held on June 11 at the 1862 Virginia Dale Overland Stage Station and the 1906 Hurzeler House.

Now 160 years old, the Stage Station was built by the famous Jack Slade and is a designated National Historic Site. It was a Home Station (meals and overnight lodging) for the Overland Stage Line and has been in continual use by the Virginia Dale ranching residents, their families, and friends as their Community Center.

Each year the Virginia Dale Community Club, whose members own the Stage Station and the adjoining Hurzeler House, has an Open House to celebrate the Stage Station’s historical significance, the rural way of life and to raise funds for the continued maintenance of the Stage Station so that many more future generations can enjoy its unique heritage.

There is no admission fee, but a donation of work gloves or canned goods for Harvest Farm in Wellington would be greatly appreciated. The event opens at 9 am. At 9:30 am there will be readings from actual Civil War letters. At 10 am is a Vintage Base Ball Game (1864 rules) between the Star Base Ball Club of the Colorado Territory and the Slade Sluggers from Virginia Dale. This will be a rematch as the Sluggers lost by 1 run last year.

This year we celebrate the Storytellers. Fred Rodriquez of the Lakota Nation will give a talk on “Origins of The People” and there will be drumming and dancing following his talk by tribal members. Historical speakers include Ken Jessen speaking on Jack Slade and Eva Sue Littleton portraying Virginia Slade. There will be a craft show, live music by “Needle ‘n’ Thread”, food, and old-fashioned kids’ games. Tickets will be on sale for the club’s December Quilt & Rifle Raffle.

The quilt and the Henry .22-gauge rifle will be on display. Tickets for the raffles are also available by calling 970-495-1828 or e-mailing VDCC8922@gmail.com. All proceeds from the event go towards the maintenance of the Stage Station and Hurzeler House. Lunch will be served from 11 am-2 pm. The Buckeye Buck’n’Ears 4-H will be selling cold drinks. Please be aware that many of the vendors do not have the equipment to process credit cards. Cash and checks are accepted. Here is the schedule for the day:

9:30- Presentation of the flag by Cub Scout Troop 136 from Laramie

9:30- Reading of Civil War letters

10:00- Vintage Baseball game in the south pasture

11:30- Fred Rodriguez- Lakota Origin Stories followed by Lakota

drumming and dancing sponsored by Calvin Standing Bear, Jr.

1:00- Brian Carroll speaking on the Dickerson sisters

2:00- Ken Jessen speaking on Jack Slade

3:00- Eva Sue Littleton as Virginia Slade

The Virginia Dale Stage Station is located 4 miles south of the Wyoming border just off US Hwy 287. Turn onto County Rd. 43F at the stone pillared Memorial Plaque. Turn left at the “Y” in the road. The Stage Station is one mile down the road. Limited Handicapped parking will be available.

Visit us on our website virginiadalecommunityclub.org, or call Sylvia Garofalo 970-495 1828 or Marcie Wells 970-691-3477 for more information.