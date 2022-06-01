Today’s Weather: 6/1/22

June 1, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 45 62 40
Berthoud 2 43 63 42
Fort Collins 3 42 63 42
Greeley 5 44 63 41
Laporte 0 46 62 41
Livermore 0 37 59 38
Loveland 5 44 63 42
Red Feather Lakes 0 32 51 33
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 38 62 41
Wellington 1 44 62 40
Windsor 1 45 63 41
*As of June 1, 2022 7:50am

