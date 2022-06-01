Today’s Weather: 6/1/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|45
|62
|40
|Berthoud
|2
|43
|63
|42
|Fort Collins
|3
|42
|63
|42
|Greeley
|5
|44
|63
|41
|Laporte
|0
|46
|62
|41
|Livermore
|0
|37
|59
|38
|Loveland
|5
|44
|63
|42
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|32
|51
|33
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|38
|62
|41
|Wellington
|1
|44
|62
|40
|Windsor
|1
|45
|63
|41
|*As of June 1, 2022 7:50am
