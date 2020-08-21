Weld County Seeks Input from Public to Update Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Office of Emergency Management is seeking public input to update its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan to reduce risks posed by hazards affecting Weld County.

The county is currently collaborating with local municipalities, fire departments, school districts and community organizations to update the plan. However, they are urging the public to help give their input by filling out a Hazard Assessment Survey.

“We need residents to complete this short survey to see what types of hazards they feel the county should focus on in the plan,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman.

The focus of hazard mitigation is to reduce or eliminate long-term risks that are caused by hazards such as floods, wildfires, tornadoes and blizzards. Additionally, a long-term plan before disasters occur is important as disasters can cause loss of life, damage infrastructure and even impact communities’ economic, social and environmental well being.

Furthermore, hazard mitigation can aid in reducing damages from disasters by lessening the impact of natural, technological and man-made disasters. Mitigation is considered the first of four phases of emergency management, being mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

“Having public involvement in the planning process increases public awareness and understanding of the vulnerabilities facing Weld County,” Mike said.

For more information regarding the Hazard Assessment Survey and the Hazard Mitigation Plan, visit: https://bit.ly/WeldHMP_Risk and www.weldoem.com