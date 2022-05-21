Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Announces First Annual Golf Tournament

Mary McCaffrey, Executive Director of the Wellington Chamber announced recently they will hold the First Annual Golf Tournament on June 25. The tournament will be held at Mountain Vista Golf Course 2808 Frontage Road, Fort Collins. Check-in starts at 6:30 am with a shotgun start at 7:30 am.

Proceeds of the Golf Tournament will be shared between the Chamber and the Wellington Unit of the American Legion. The spokesperson for the American Legion, Roy Cook, stated their goals for the proceeds.

“Our 5-year goal is to be able to purchase or lease a building in Wellington to use as a Legion Hall. This will be used for Post 176 meetings, as well as become a resource for all things veteran-related in Wellington. We are also looking into buying some land to build a baseball field to bring an American Legion Baseball program to Northern Colorado.”

Many businesses are sponsoring the tournament, including Meridian Trust, Wellington Eye Care, GWL, Sun Kissed Tans, Kinzli Team Remax, Town of Wellington, Points West Bank, Blue Federal Credit Union, and North Forty News. Sponsorships are still available, and information is available at wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com

Many volunteers will be needed on tournament day. To volunteer, please sign up at signupgenius.com. There will be up to 76 players; teams are forming fast so get your registration in right away. To sign up for a team go to form.jotform.com.

This promises to be a fun event so be sure to sign up to sponsor, join a team, or volunteer to be part of the action!