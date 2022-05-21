Red Feather Lakes Center Line Update, Water-Wastewater Survey Open House

A public meeting is scheduled to update residents on the status of two public works projects for the Red Feather Lakes community.

The Red Feather Lakes [RFL] Centerline Project, and Wastewater-Water Feasibility Study are being presented to the RFL community by Larimer County staff and the RFL Planning Advisory Committee for open discussion on June 4 at 9 am at the Community Association Building, 58 Firehouse Lane, Red Feather Lakes. To participate, everyone is asked to access the survey and the public engagement app.

The Centerline Project is part of the RFL Area Plan Community Enhancement Goals for developing a structure to prioritize the maintenance of roads through a partnership with Larimer County and the RFL Community.

The Wastewater-Water Study is to determine if the RFL community is interested in constructing a centralized water-sewer system and the best location for the system. Both Larimer County Engineering and Larimer County Health and Environment have contracted with an engineering firm to conduct the study.

Most properties in the RFL area are equipped with wells, and septic systems or vaults. There are no centralized water sewer systems in the area, except for a few subdivisions.