Apply Now for the 2022 Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour and Sale

Presented by the City of Fort Collins’ Cultural Services Department, the Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour and Sale is a free self-guided tour of local artist studios revealing the mysteries of the creative process to families and individuals in and around Fort Collins. Through art demonstrations and educational displays right in the artists’ studios, visitors will meet the artists personally, buy original artworks, and learn about how and where artists create pottery, jewelry, photography, painting, sculpture, fiber arts, and more! The included artists reflect the amazing creative talent available right in our own community.

DETAILS FOR 2022:

Digital Brochure (attendees can access a digital brochure with an interactive map) and printed maps will be available.

Due to the renovation of the Carnegie Center for Creativity, The Lincoln Center Art Gallery will host a Preview Exhibition on October 21-23.

The Studio Tour will take place the week after the Loveland Studio Tour (October 8-9 and 15-16) allowing for cross-promotion.

Jason and Lucy Greer Foundation for the Arts is again sponsoring reduced registration fees. The 2022 rates are: $125 for Individual Studios $225 for Small Group Studios $375 for Large Group or Co-op Studios



ARTIST AWARDS: $1,000 IN ARTIST PRIZES!

The Jason and Lucy Greer Foundation for the Arts has also graciously donated $1,000 to be used for cash prizes this year!

$500 Grand Prize * $250 2nd Prize * $125 3rd Prize * $125 Sponsor’s Choice Prize

If interested in participating, everyone is encouraged to Apply Now.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Monday, July 18

Presented by the City of Fort Collins Cultural Services Department, the Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour and Sale is an educational community art experience that enhances the understanding and appreciation of the visual arts by giving people a firsthand experience with the artists in their studios, the creative process, and the artwork. This event is also a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Program. Successful Studio Tour artists will:

Invite people into their working art studio (this could be anything from your kitchen table to your custom-designed get-away—if it’s the place where you typically make your artwork).

Provide a demonstration area or display so that visitors can either see a work in progress, or otherwise understand the processes, materials, and techniques involved in creating your work.

Be prepared to talk with visitors about their art and make sales to visitors.

Due to the Carnegie Center for Creativity currently being closed, The Lincoln Center Art Gallery will host a Preview Exhibition featuring one artwork from participating studios on October 21-23. Artists should be ready to make arrangements for the delivery and pick-up of artwork for the exhibition.

Artists must be available in their studios during all open hours on all days of the tour. Artists should be prepared to welcome several visitors at one time and offer an environment that poses no safety risks to the public. It is recommended to have an assistant available to provide breaks throughout the weekend.

Eligibility

The Studio Tour is open to Fort Collins area artists who are making original artworks at a professional level in diverse media. Qualified artists will create artwork that:

a) shows a technical proficiency in handling the medium, with aesthetic ability in composition and design b) reflects a unique style, personal vision, and consistency for the body of work presented, and c) is of original design and manufacture —no kits or other mass-produced products are allowed.

The Visual Arts Staff will consider the above criteria in determining eligibility for the studio tour. Only artists whose work meets the above qualifications, as determined by Staff, may participate. There is no limit to the number of artists accepted. Decisions of the Visual Arts Staff are final.

Studios with a Fort Collins, Bellvue, or Laporte address and zip code, or within the following boundary roads will have the highest traffic: County Road 5 on the East, County Road 30 on the South, Highway 1 on the North, and Lory State Park/Horsetooth Mountain Park/Roosevelt National Forest on the West. Artists with studios outside of this boundary area may apply, but locations outside this area may have diminished traffic during the weekend event.