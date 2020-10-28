Washington-based Locust Cider is opening a second Colorado taproom in Fort Collins at 200 Walnut Street soon.

The new taproom will feature 16 taps made of hard cider flavors, including Original Dry, Dark Cherry, Honey Pear, to name a few. It will join Locust Cider’s hard cider production facility located in Boulder. Locust Cider will continue to source the majority of its apples from Washington while leveraging Colorado for local ingredients along with an expanded food menu created by The Welsh Rabbit.

“On a very high level, we are opening new cideries and taprooms so we can get as close to our customers as possible,” said Jason Spears.

Locust Cider was founded in 2015 by brothers Jason and Patrick Spears in Washington. The new taproom comes as part of an expansion plan to make cider more accessible to more people while educating them on the cider world’s nuances.

The menu will consist of shareables from cheesemongers choice cheese plate and brie with fruit to jam, crackers, and salads that incorporate the ciders. There will also be a large outdoor patio and a kid’s corner with retro video games for all.

Seating at the new taproom will be set up to meet current state guidelines regarding COVID-19 re-opening phases, including required capacity, tables set up six feet apart, regular sanitizing schedules, hand sanitizer stations, and proper mask policies. Takeout will be offered for those who prefer to dine at home or if seating capacity is met.

“That can of cider doesn’t tell them about the people who worked so hard to make their cider, about how we source apples from all over the Pacific Northwest, that we work with some of the world’s biggest growers and orchards as small as 2 acres, about our cause (Hydrocephalus), or about the story behind the name,” said Jason. “Opening new taprooms is our focus because of all of these reasons.”

For more information regarding Locust Cider, visit: www.locustcider.com/our-cause