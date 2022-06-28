Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club Report on Fishing Derby

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Wellington, CO – June 23, 2022: Rich Bacon of the Wellington Waverly Kiwanis Club reports that the Annual Fishing Derby was held at the Meadows Ponds on May 21. “We had a great turn-out with more than 120 kids participating;” says Rich. “We also provided 120 fishing rods and reels plus bait for each kid.”

The Fish and Wildlife Department stocked the ponds with 400 trout making the fishing productive as well as fun.

The Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club was founded in 2016 and has grown to have 18 members in the last 6 years. Meetings are held at 7 PM on the 1st & 3rd Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church 8322 2nd St in Wellington. The meetings are hybrid with both in-person and Zoom attendance. New members are always welcome.

Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members, and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Today, we stand with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis (and many ages in between) in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy, and offering guidance. Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year. Information is available here https://www.kiwanis.org/about

The Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis wishes to thank many local businesses for their support of the Fishing Derby: Colorado Parks & Wildlife for rods, reels, and the fish. Jax Outdoor Gear – fishing worms, Ridleys Family Markets – drinking water, LaMar’s Donuts for doughnuts, Wellington Fire District – educational materials and the Senior Center and 4-H Club for assembling the fishing gear.

For information on the Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisWellingtonCo/