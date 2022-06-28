City of Fort Collins Golf Division Awards More Than $6,000 in Youth Scholarships

The City of Fort Collins recently awarded its first round of Youth Golf Scholarships, totaling more than $6,000, as part of a new initiative developed in partnership with the Golf Division and its Golf Advisory Board.

Established in 2021, the purpose of the Youth Golf Scholarship Fund is to support the City’s mission of offering exceptional and affordable golf experiences by ensuring youth in the community have access to three municipal courses: City Park Nine, Collindale, and Southridge.

The Youth Golf Scholarship Fund is made possible this year thanks to a generous donation from the Garfield family, along with additional contributions from local golf leagues, tournament participants, and individual donors. Gifted in recognition of Wilbur and Marguerite, the Garfield family is proud to honor the memory of their parents through the scholarship fund, knowing it will enable young people to learn and play their favorite sport.

“We’re so grateful to the Garfield family for getting involved financially and helping to make this inaugural year of the scholarship fund such a success,” says Ross Liggett, chair of the Golf Advisory Board. “We hope to continue growing the fund with each season and increasing the benefits for the youth in our community.”

This year’s award recipients included 55 youth from the Fort Collins area, each receiving a scholarship amount of $116. Funds can be used on lessons, equipment, golf rounds, and pass purchases for the youth golfer.

Liggett continues, “For those of us who love golf, we know it can be extremely fun and rewarding to play, while also recognizing the cost challenges that come with the sport. This new initiative felt so timely for the Golf Advisory Board as we continue to work on making golf an accessible game for everyone.”

Applications for the Youth Scholarship Fund are closed for 2022 but will open again for youth ages 5-17 in 2023. Donations for the scholarship fund are accepted throughout the year. Additionally, in partnership with C.B. & Potts, the fund will be hosting its first annual fundraiser on October 14 with a golf tournament, fireworks, games, and more at Collindale Golf Course. Please visit fcgov.com/golf/youth-golf-fund to learn more.