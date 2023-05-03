Windsor Yappy Hour Kicks Off May 26

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture invites residents to attend Yappy Hour with their canine friends every fourth Friday starting May through August from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Poudre Pooch Park, 7025 Eastman Park Dr.

Residents can enjoy live music and a special off-leash area for pooches to socialize and play. Attendees can also purchase food from local food trucks and adult beverages from High Hops Brewery for guests 21 and older.

Summer 2023 Yappy Hour schedule:

Friday, May 26

Friday, June 23

Friday, July 28

Friday, August 25

Beverage sales benefit the local Big Bones Canine Rescue in Windsor. Yappy Hour is brought to you by Poudre Pet & Feed Supply, McDonald Toyota, and RE/MAX Alliance.

For more information about Yappy Hour, visit, recreationliveshere.com/YappyHour