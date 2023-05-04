Property Owners with Historic Buildings in Rural Colorado Can Apply for Grant Funding

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Colorado Preservation, Inc. (CPI) received an award from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant to develop a subgrant program to support and stimulate historic preservation projects in Colorado’s rural historic downtowns (defined as a 2020 census population of 50,000 or less). Grant applications are now being accepted, with approximately $612,000 expected to be awarded in 2023. Grant awards will range from $10,000 to $150,000.

Eligible properties must be listed on the National Register or a contributing building within a National Register Historic District. Colorado’s rural National Register Historic Districts include but are not limited to, Lake City, Silverton, Meeker, Saguache, Telluride, Ouray, Crested Butte, Trinidad, Monte Vista, Leadville, Victor, and Salida. Buildings not officially listed on the National Register but deemed eligible for listing are encouraged to apply if an official listing can be secured by the end of the grant period (2025).

“Colorado is one of only ten states that received funding from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant in 2022. As Colorado’s statewide nonprofit historic preservation organization, CPI is pleased to provide subgrant funds that can support private property owners who have significant historic buildings. There remains a strong need for encouraging preservation and sparking revitalization in its rural communities, where there remains a rich collection of nationally significant buildings in need of additional funding assistance. CPI’s subgrant program aims to broaden support and understanding for preservation by funding key projects that foster economic development and can serve as example projects supporting preservation in rural communities,” CPI Executive Director Jennifer Orrigo Charles said.

Private Property owners, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities can apply between now and June 10, 2023. CPI anticipates a highly competitive application process in awarding the $612,000 to historic preservation projects in communities across Colorado. The goal of the grant program is to create a significant impact in Colorado’s rural historic communities.

All complete applications must be submitted to CPI by 5 pm on June 10, 2023, to be considered for funding. Applications may be submitted online or by mail (Attn: CPI Rural Revitalization Grant, 1420 Ogden St, Suite 104, Denver, CO 80129). For the complete grant manual and to apply online, visit CPI’s website coloradopreservation.org