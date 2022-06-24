Out & About! Pop-Up Summer Concerts

The Fort Collins Symphony to Perform FREE Community Concerts

This summer, the Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) will be Out & About performing three pop-up community concerts in the greater Northern Colorado region. The Symphony’s professional musicians will play in accessible outdoor venues in both Loveland and Fort Collins. Free and open to the public, these concerts will feature jazz, pop, rock, and a sprinkle of classical favorites.

The Nat Wickham Jazz Quartet takes the stage for the first Out & About Concert at 3 pm, Saturday, June 18 at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland (Sky Pond Dr, Loveland). The concert will feature jazz classics and standards from the Great American Song Book, including music composed by or recorded by renowned Black jazz artists such as Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Dexter Gordon, Lee Morgan, Freddy Hubbard, and others. Selections include I Mean You by Thelonious Monk, It’s You Or No One recorded by Dexter Gordon, Beatrice by Sam Rivers, and In Your Own Sweet Way by Dave Brubeck. Loveland’s Chapungu Sculpture Park is a 26-acre natural and landscaped garden setting displaying 82 stone sculptures by Zimbabwean artisans. The FCS is honored to pair its first pop-up concert among these iconic sculptures. For more information fcsymphony.org.

Support for the FCS About & About Pop-Up Community Concerts is provided by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, and the National Endowment for the Arts.