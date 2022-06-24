Tree Planting Takes Place as Part of Fire Recovery Efforts

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests have partnered with the National Forest Foundation to plant approximately 400,000 seedlings in June within burn areas from the five large fires of 2020 that burned over 25% of the Forest.

Some of these seedlings were already planted on 235 acres of the Boulder Ranger within the Lefthand and CalWood fire areas. Planting is expected on 1,100 acres of the Sulphur Ranger District, with around 200 acres of Williams Fork and around 900 acres of East Troublesome targeted. The Cameron Peak Fire burn area on our Canyon Lakes Ranger District will see planting on around 600 acres. Planting is taking place in areas that are less likely to naturally revegetate.

Most of this work will be done with contractors and some in areas that were previously mulched to help stabilize the soil even more. Planting is just one piece of the fire recovery efforts that continue from the 2020 fires with our partners. Fire recovery information is available online.

Photos are of planting in the Boulder Ranger District and delivery of seedlings to the Canyon Lakes Ranger District.





