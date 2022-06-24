Today’s Weather: 6/24/22

June 24, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun in the morning and scattered thunderstorms developing by this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 65 88 57
Berthoud 1 66 88 57
Fort Collins 0 62 86 58
Greeley 0 66 89 55
Laporte 0 73 85 56
Livermore 10 68 81 54
Loveland 0 65 87 58
Red Feather Lakes 2 61 69 49
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 11 69 84 57
Wellington 10 72 84 56
Windsor 0 64 88 57
*As of June 24, 2022 7:30am

