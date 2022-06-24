Today’s Weather: 6/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see mixed clouds and sun in the morning and scattered thunderstorms developing by this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|65
|88
|57
|Berthoud
|1
|66
|88
|57
|Fort Collins
|0
|62
|86
|58
|Greeley
|0
|66
|89
|55
|Laporte
|0
|73
|85
|56
|Livermore
|10
|68
|81
|54
|Loveland
|0
|65
|87
|58
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|61
|69
|49
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|11
|69
|84
|57
|Wellington
|10
|72
|84
|56
|Windsor
|0
|64
|88
|57
|*As of June 24, 2022 7:30am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment