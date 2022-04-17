Wellington Community Band’s 2022 Spring Concert

The Wellington Community Band, an all-volunteer group of local musicians, led by Ms. Linda Anderson will perform their 2022 Spring Concert on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church, 8322 2d Street, Wellington, CO. Admission is FREE. The program will include contemporary, pop, and jazz band pieces.

Follow ‘Wellington Community Band’ on Facebook to see what they are up to and playing next.

This 14 member band is looking for more musicians. They accept members with no audition as young as 10 years old. Their oldest member is 84. It is free to join or play and is entirely volunteer ran.

If you are interested in joining the band or finding out more, please reach out to Diane Watkins at 970-482-6508.