Timnath Town Council Updates, 10/13/20 Meeting

Budget Planning Work Session

Council continued the strategic budget planning process with a work session that reviewed the proposed 2021 town budget. Budget topics presented by staff included special event funding, unrestricted fund balance, town-owned properties, and a general planning overview. Residents are invited to attend a public budget workshop to review next year’s budget and ask questions on Tuesday, November 10, at 5:00 p.m. at the Town Center (4750 Signal Tree Drive). On the same evening, Town Council will hold a public budget hearing that begins at 6:00 p.m.

Lower Poudre Augmentation Plan Agreement

Council approved the agreement to bring the town’s two wells at the Timnath Reservoir into the Lower Poudre Augmentation Plan. The agreement allows the Town to pump non-potable water from the wells for irrigation uses on the turf at the reservoir. The town budgeted this expense for 2020 and will pay annual operational costs based on annual use.

Construction of the Timnath Reservoir Non-Potable Irrigation Supply System

Council approved the construction of the Timnath Reservoir irrigation supply system. This work includes installing a water meter vault, a well pump, a 6” transmission line connection to the existing irrigation system, and the installation of a control system. The system is expected to be fully operational by spring 2021.

Holiday Light Display Sponsorship

Staff provided an update on the proposed holiday light display sponsorship for the drive-through event hosted by Colorado Youth Outdoors. Council approved a $25,000 sponsorship, including 1,500 complimentary tickets so town residents can receive free entry through the display. More information will be shared about the distribution of the tickets in the coming weeks.

Town-Owned Properties Discussion

Staff provided an overview of the town’s property assets, including background information regarding what, why, and when the Town acquired each property. The presentation was informational and gave the council historical insight into the intent of each town-owned property.

Police Building Discussion

Staff provided an update on the new police building project. Over the last few weeks, staff conducted a thorough review and compared the top two site locations. This review, including a soil and ground assessment, did not reveal any significant differences or concerns, and staff is confident either location would be a good fit for the future police building. The building design team intends to meet again to discuss the next steps in choosing a new police building’s final location.

Legal Services Discussion

The town’s legal consultants, White Bear Ankele Tanaka & Waldron, who have represented the Town of Timnath in legal matters for the past nine years, submitted a resignation letter to end their position as general counsel effective January 31, 2021. The legal team will work closely with the Council and Staff to coordinate a successful transition.