As CBD products have become increasingly popular, the range of available products has grown to match demand. While finding CBD products for sale once felt like a real challenge, they have now become incredibly easy to purchase.

Almost every health food store and pharmacy now sell a wide range of CBD products. It is not just the availability of CBD that has increased, but also the number of brands that actually exist. With there being so many different CBD options to choose from, it can sometimes be a little tricky to spot which brands offer the best quality and value for money.

A key indicator as to the level of quality that you can expect from CBD products is the label and packaging that it comes in. While bright, flashy labels might look the most appealing, they are not always the best option for a rewarding CBD experience.

CBD products should come with certain information that helps you to understand what they contain and how they should be used. To help you spot the best CBD products, we have broken down some of the critical pieces of information to look out for on labeling. These key facts will give you a good idea as to whether your CBD producers are appropriately labeled.

Ingredients

Whether you are looking to purchase CBD topicals, CBD edibles, or CBD oils, they should always have an exact ingredient list on the label or the box that they are packaged in.

It is essential to be able to see exactly what goes into your chosen CBD products. Ingredient lists are the easiest way to tell whether your chosen products are made using all-natural ingredients, for example.

For those with allergies, ingredient lists are incredibly important, even when using non-edible products.

Cannabinoid Content

CBD products should clearly state on the label the level of cannabinoids that they contain. Ensuring that you are consuming the correct dosage of CBD to suit your body and tolerance levels is essential.

A trustworthy brand will not try to hide the levels of CBD that are contained within their products. For some products, there are usually a few different CBD concentration options making it even more important to know precisely what you are purchasing. PureKana, for example, offers a range of different CBD oils.

Being able to clearly see the different CBD contents of each oil on the tinctures label helps you to ensure you are choosing the right oil at the right time. Even when there are not enough different options available, it is still essential to know how much CBD you are consuming at any one time.

THC Levels

It is not just the levels of CBD that are important within your chosen products. Full-spectrum CBD products contain a wide range of cannabinoids, and understand what these are can often be vital information.

In the USA, under FDA regulations, CBD products cannot contain any more than 0.3% THC if they are being sold as CBD supplements. It has become good practice to clearly state on the label if a product contains these low levels of THC or whether they are entirely THC free.

Usage Information

When choosing CBD products, it can be helpful to get a basic idea of how they can be used without having to delve deeper into the full instruction leaflet. Labels should contain very basic information as to the ways in which the product can be used.

In the case of CBD oils, this might include information such as how many drops to take at one time as well as how many times a day for best results. Similarly, with CBD Gummies, this could be how many gummies you can safely consume in a day.

The particular information will be different for each product but can be useful when trying to determine whether it is the best option for you.

Within this section of the label, you should also be able to see how many portions or uses are contained within the product. For oils, this might be an estimate of how many drops are contained within a tincture. For topical patches, it might be how many patches are included and how long each one lasts.

No matter which product you choose, the amount of information contained on the label will give you a good idea of the level of quality you can expect, and the brand’s commitment to transparency.

About the Author

Stacy Trent

Stacy Trent has over ten long years of experience working within the CBD industry as both a writer and an advocate for cannabis.

Stacy Trent enjoys staying up-to-date on all of the most recent news within the cannabis industry, with this being a focus within her writing. Through her work with PureKana, Stacy hopes to share what she has learned about CBD and all of its positive benefits.