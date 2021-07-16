103rd Weld County Fair: Family Fun for Everyone in 2021

WELD COUNTY, CO — For more than 100 years, the Weld County Fair has brought free fun to families around the county. The 103rd Weld County Fair, July 24 through August 2, will continue this trend!

“The Weld County Fair is a time-honored event held annually. It has remained true to tradition as it’s still a free event with free admission, free parking, and plenty of free activities and entertainment options,” said Steve Moreno, Weld County Commissioner Chair. “The fair caters to families and promotes agriculture while providing healthy competition and a place for everyone to showcase their talents.”

This year’s fair opens to the public on July 28 at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley. Come see awesome exhibits and displays from the local 4-H Club and FFA kids as well as open class exhibits by community members. Watch showmanship events, eat great food and find unique jewelry, western wear, and much more from several different vendors. Enjoy a free pancake breakfast on Thursday, July 29, and celebrate the communities’ older adults by coming out on Senior Day, Friday, July 30, for a free lunch. Don’t forget about two crowd-pleasers – the free Vette Fest 2021 Car Show as well as a free community barbeque on Sunday, August 1.

Centennial Village is also offering a special admission rate of $4.00 per adult and free for children two and under from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31. Spend time with family and friends, soak up some sun, and enjoy the Weld County Fair’s 103rd-anniversary celebration.

For more information about this year’s Weld County Fair, along with a schedule of events, visit https://www.weldcountyfair.com/Home.