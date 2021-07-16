New Provider Joins the Stitches Team in Wellington

Stitches Acute Care Center is welcoming a new provider, Kathleen Harley. Kathy joins existing providers, Dr. Weixelman and Joyce Larsen, DNP.

Kathy recently moved from Chicago, IL. She and her husband have always dreamed of living close to the mountains and finally found the perfect location in Wellington, Colorado. She is a “country” girl at heart, having grown up on a farm.

Kathy has been taking care of patients since 1994 when she graduated from IVCC in Oglesby, IL, with her associate degree in nursing. Kathy went on to get her BSN from Lewis University in Romeoville, IL, in 2005. Kathy continued her education, graduating from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, IL, with her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in 2010.

Kathy has practiced medicine in a wide variety of environments over the last 26 years. As a nurse, she took care of patients on a medical-surgical unit and patients in recovery and surgery. As a physician assistant, Kathy has worked in orthopedic surgery, including spine surgery, pain management, and neurosurgery. Kathy has also moonlighted in the ER.

Kathy is passionate about caring for patients, being a patient advocate, and reminding the patient that they are in charge of their health care. Kathy enjoys taking time to talk with her patients and encourages her patients to speak freely/ask questions; so, together, they can come up with a realistic plan of care.

In her spare time, Kathy enjoys spending time with her husband and pups and doing anything outdoors! She is very excited to be here at Stitches and in Colorado and loves that Wyoming is only 30 minutes away!!

Stitches Acute Care Center is open seven days a week and evenings until 7 pm during the week. With on-site x-ray, Stitches serves the Wellington community for its Urgent Care, Primary Care, and Occupational Medicine needs. Stitches currently offers COVID testing, rapid and PCR, sports physicals for $25 or billed to insurance, and more. You can walk-in or make an appointment. Visit stitchescare.com to learn more!