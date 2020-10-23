ARISE Music Festival has announced its newest project Arise Online featuring a virtual concert from the Magic Beans on Thursday, November 5, at 7 pm at the Colorado Sound Studios in Denver.

Magic Beans have performed at festivals and venues nation-wide from Red Rocks Amphitheatre to their very own Beanstalk Music Festival in Colorado. Their most recent album “Off-Leash” blends their signature genres of soul, rock, and funk to produce a neo-jam sound.

“During ongoing uncertainty related to the pandemic, we wanted to keep our community alive, supported and relevant,” said ARISE producer Luke Comer. “We are introducing “Online” to create, capture and distribute musical, artistic, and other content,” Luke said.

ARISE aims to uphold its commitment to support musicians, artists, and venues even when presented with demanding circumstances. ARISE anticipates a lineup of performances of all kinds during the pandemic and beyond due to the help and support of Westword, KGNU, Rocky Mountain Virtual, NoCapShows, and other strategic partners.

The show’s tickets will go on sale starting Friday, October 23 at 9 am starting at $5. Streaming for the concert will be provided by NoCapShows, with private links being texted and emailed to attendees after a ticket purchase is made.

“We are hoping ARISE Online will be relevant during the pandemic and then live on, afterward,” said Luke. “ARISE has partnered with the legendary Colorado Sound Music Studios to capture audio and video content at the highest quality,” Luke said.

For more information regarding Arise Music Festival, visit: www.arisefestival.com