Bohemian Light Music Festival Announces Line-up

Bohemian Light Music Festival will bring a free outdoor music festival to downtown Fort Collins Aug. 14-15. The all-ages event will feature two headliners and 45+ performances by Colorado bands programmed across four outdoor venues.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, Headlining the festival is Black Pumas, a four-time Grammy-nominated American psychedelic soul band based in Austin, Texas. On Sunday, Aug. 15, closing out the festival is Oscar-winning composer and singer-songwriter Randy Newman, known for his songs from Pixar’s “Toy Story” movies. Both headliner performances take place on the Mountain Avenue Stage. The full lineup features a diverse offering of bands performing from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers are finalizing the performance schedule. Times, dates, and locations of each performance will be available on Aug. 2 on the festival’s website. For music fans who cannot attend the festival in person, select performances will be streamed live. Visit bohemianlightfestival.org for more information.

All performances are first come, first served. Each outdoor venue will be enclosed and sectioned out with limited capacity, standing-room-only. To allow as many attendees as possible an opportunity to experience live music over the weekend, each venue will be cleared several times throughout both days. In addition to the variety of offerings from downtown businesses, there will be several local food trucks at the festival. Additionally, there will be beer sales within each of the four outdoor venues only.

Bohemian Nights, LLC will produce the Bohemian Light Music Festival. This year will be a scaled-down festival compared to Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, which has been held in past years. Bohemian Light Music Festival will include fewer festival days, shorter event hours, fewer stages and performances, and no vendor booths offering goods and services. The organization hopes to continue to bring a summer music festival to the community in future years.

The complete lineup featured at the Bohemian Light Music Festival follows.

Adiel Mitchell, Bevin Luna, Black Pumas, Boss Eagle, Cary Morin & Ghost Dog, Companion, DAFNA, Del Shamen, DubSkin, Esmé Patterson, ETHNO, Ezra Burns, Graham Good & The Painters, Heavy Diamond Ring, Holdfast., Hunter Burnette, I Am The Owl, Inaiah Lujan, Judge Roughneck, Julia Kirkwood, Katana Da Don, Khemmis, KILTRO, KYLE EMERSON, Los Mocochetes, MAIA (DJ), Mike Wird, The Milk Blossoms, Miranda Fling, Neoma, OKO TYGRA, People in General, Pink Hawks, Randy Newman, The Reminders, Rhythm of Tabla, Robert Shredford, Rolos Rios, Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose and Emma Rose, Sheela Bringi, Shovels & Rope, The Sickly Hecks, Stelth Ulvang, The Still Tide, Teddie Collinz, TwoScoops (DJ), The Velveteers, Wes Watkins, Wildermiss, ZEMBU