Poudre Canyon Evacuated Due to Flash Flood

North Forty News witnesses first hand the flooding in Poudre Canyon

While delivering newspaper routes in Red Feather and Poudre Canyon, Publisher, Blaine Howerton, and Reporter Annie Lindgren, stopped at Glen Echo Resort.

“Have you heard the bridge is out?,” said a stopped traveler on Highway 14.

The traveler also said there was a mudslide on the Highway and that it was blocked.

Annie noticed a black Poudre River below Glen Echo resort. As Blaine and Annie traveled West on Highway 14 they noticed kayakers in the river and campers alongside the river. It appeared to be running normally about 1 mile below Glen Echo Resort. The Poudre River appeared to be flowing as normal.

“It seems nothing is happening,” said Blaine as he was driving.

Annie and Blaine then stopped at the Mishawaka. It was closed for the evening, but the door was open. The bar manager knew nothing of a flash flood up river.

“Usually, the black will come down in awhile” he said. Nothing seemed to be happening at the Mishawaka either.

30 minutes later at Ted’s place, the State Patrol Closed the highway. “When it’s back open, you can go up. But now it’s closed due to a bridge out and a mudslide,” the trooper said.

Then the evacuation orders came through.

At the Red Cross shelter at Cache La Poudre High School, a volunteer said they were getting supplies to open the shelter. “As soon as our shipment arrives, we will open the triage,” the volunteer said.

Further updates will be available as North Forty News gets them. This post will be updated below.

———-

Phone alert from Larimer County at 10:34 pm

“You have an emergency message from your local law-enforcement fire department or emergency management agency this is a Laura County sheriffs office with an evacuation update officials have lifted the mandatory evacuation along Highway 14 from rustic east to Ted’s place residents living in that area may return to their homes please know that Highway 14 is not open to the general public which means law-enforcement manning the roadblock will need to make contact with each vehicle coming through there is a concern for the weather pattern expected tomorrow we ask that residents remain alert to the weather conditions in the event additional evacuations may be necessary thank you for your cooperation during this event…”

———–

From Poudre Valley REA Social Media

Poudre Valley REA @PoudreValleyREA Crews are working west of Rustic (Black Hollow Rd) and will be able to restore power in some locations tonight. With bridges out and debris not allowing us to cross the river, we aren’t able to finish assessing the damage at this time. More to come. Stay safe. #cowx #flood2021 —————– From Larimer County Social Media #FLOOD2021 #LCEVAC A Joint Information Center has been opened to support the flood incident in the Poudre Canyon. Information line is 970-980-2500. ———– Update at 9:41 pm The Red Cross Shelter at Cache La Poudre Middle School is open. Evacuees are being told they can probably expect the evacuation to be in place through the night. Social distancing of 60 feet at the shelter is required for non family members, and cots will be provided for those who need a place to stay. Snacks and water are being provided by the Red Cross. Evacuees are being asked to sit in the gym’s bleachers while updates will be provided at a later time. ———– The following is a follow up message from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (9:28 pm): LETA: Hwy 14 closed from Ted’s Place to Jackson County line. Avoid the area, use alternate routes. Danger from debris flow remains high. ———— The following is an EMERGENCY message from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (8:33 pm 7/20): Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Flood – Mandatory Evacuation-Hwy 14 Rustic to Ted’s

This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. There is flooding in the area of Highway 14 from Rustic to Ted’s Place (Highway 14/Highway 287). Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. An evacuation site is being set up by the Red Cross at CLP Middle School, 3515 W County Road 54G. Avoid areas subject to flooding including dips, low spots, ditches, etc. and do not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks. If driving, be aware that the road may not be intact under flood waters. Never drive through flooded roadways – turn around and go another way. If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground. If you cannot leave the area, move to higher ground immediately. To view a map of the evacuation area, please visit nocoalert.org. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate evacuation information to that key word as needed. You may also text the word FLOOD2021 to 888777 from your cell phone to receive information on flooding in Larimer County. Please do not call 911 unless you are in danger.

