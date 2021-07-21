Poudre Canyon Evacuated Due to Flash Flood

North Forty News witnesses first hand the flooding in Poudre Canyon
While delivering newspaper routes in Red Feather and Poudre Canyon, Publisher, Blaine Howerton, and Reporter Annie Lindgren, stopped at Glen Echo Resort.
“Have you heard the bridge is out?,” said a stopped traveler on Highway 14.
The traveler also said there was a mudslide on the Highway and that it was blocked.
Annie noticed a black Poudre River below Glen Echo resort. As Blaine and Annie traveled West on Highway 14 they noticed kayakers in the river and campers alongside the river. It appeared to be running normally about 1 mile below Glen Echo Resort. The Poudre River appeared to be flowing as normal.
“It seems nothing is happening,” said Blaine as he was driving.
Annie and Blaine then stopped at the Mishawaka. It was closed for the evening, but the door was open. The bar manager knew nothing of a flash flood up river.
“Usually, the black will come down in awhile” he said. Nothing seemed to be happening at the Mishawaka either.
30 minutes later at Ted’s place, the State Patrol Closed the highway. “When it’s back open, you can go up. But now it’s closed due to a bridge out and a mudslide,” the trooper said.
Then the evacuation orders came through.
At the Red Cross shelter at Cache La Poudre High School, a volunteer said they were getting supplies to open the shelter. “As soon as our shipment arrives, we will open the triage,” the volunteer said.
Further updates will be available as North Forty News gets them. This post will be updated below.
———-
Phone alert from Larimer County at 10:34 pm
“You have an emergency message from your local law-enforcement fire department or emergency management agency this is a Laura County sheriffs office with an evacuation update officials have lifted the mandatory evacuation along Highway 14 from rustic east to Ted’s place residents living in that area may return to their homes please know that Highway 14 is not open to the general public which means law-enforcement manning the roadblock will need to make contact with each vehicle coming through there is a concern for the weather pattern expected tomorrow we ask that residents remain alert to the weather conditions in the event additional evacuations may be necessary thank you for your cooperation during this event…”
———–
From Poudre Valley REA Social Media
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Basic Metallic Reloading Class
970-881-2929
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Be the first to comment