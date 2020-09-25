Front Range Community College is inviting the public to a virtual ribbon-cutting Tuesday, September 29 at 3 pm to celebrate the recently completed two-story, 61,000 square-foot Health Care Careers Center on its Fort Collins campus to help address key health care workforce needs in Northern Colorado.

The new building is called Grays Peak and houses all of Front Range Community College’s (FRCC) allied health and nursing programs providing the community with a qualified local workforce in health care fields. The Health Care Careers Center (HCCC) serves as a centralized, technology-rich learning environment within the facility.

FRCC and its community partners are celebrating the opening of the new facility with the ribbon-cutting along with a live-streamed virtual concert on Sunday, October 4 in the atrium of the new Grays Peak building. The Fort Collins Health & Wellness Community Orchestra will perform special musical selections to honor local health care workers and victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert will salute current and future graduates of the FRCC health sciences programs and encourages members of the community to join.

For more information regarding the virtual ribbon-cutting including where to RSVP, visit: www.frontrange.edu/HCCCRSVP