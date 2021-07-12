Don’t Miss the Inaugural Livermore Summer Celebration

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

The Livermore Community Hall Board is sponsoring a Summer Celebration fundraiser on August 21, 2021. Money raised goes towards handicap accessibility improvements and general maintenance of the building. The event takes place in the beautiful historic Livermore Community Hall, with food, live music, entertainment, and Cow Pattie Bingo.

Where: Livermore Community Hall, 2044 West County Rd. 74E, Livermore, CO 80536

When: August 21, 2021 from 12:30p to 8:00p

Cost: Children under 5 are free, age 6 to 16 are $10 each, and adults are $20 each

Forks Mercantile will host a beer booth, and Colorado Grill Food Truck will be there with food. Livermore Wranglers 4-H Club provides cold drinks and watermelon, and Mountain View Beef will offer samples of tasty beef. The Livermore Woman’s Club is hosting a bake sale.

There is a full day of activities planned: Cornhole, horseshoes, a scavenger hunt, a silent auction, and a fine arts show. In addition, there will be roping lessons by Tyler Garrison and his family. The music stage’s line-up includes singer-songwriter Kathy Garrison, Barely Gettin’Gettin’ By (dance floor provided), and that evening award-winning Brenn Hill. Also, don’t miss out on Cow Pattie Bingo!

The board is excited to present this event that has been years in the planning and plans to make it an annual one. This year’s fundraiser goes towards much-needed handicap accessibility improvements, literally paving the way for attendees of all mobility needs to attend future events. They invite you all to join the fun and join them in celebrating this iconic Livermore event space.

Check out the website for the latest details: https://livermorecommunityclub.org.