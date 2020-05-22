Downtown Loveland to Celebrate 15th Anniversary of Night on the Town

The Loveland Downtown District announced they will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Night on the Town event with a virtual concert and fundraiser for art in downtown on Friday, June 12th.

Musicians, artists, and well-known downtowners will come together for a tribute video, commemorating the momentous anniversary. Loveland locals have treasured the event, which typically occurs on the second Friday of every month, and features exhibit openings at art galleries, restaurant and brewery specials, retail promotions, street performers, and more. During “Safer at Home” orders where large gatherings cannot take place, the District has moved to a virtual Night on the Town and will stream the video on their social media pages and website.

The Loveland Downtown District aims to celebrate the past and draw attention to independent art galleries, which are the cornerstone of Night on the Town. The video will be used as a fundraiser to provide support to the galleries during these difficult times. Donations can be made on the District’s website and funds will be distributed equally.

“It’s important for us to support our local art community and the music lineup is sure to provide something for everyone. We’re excited to bring together various downtown community members and commemorate this longstanding tradition,” said Abby Powell, Events & Partnerships Manager for the Loveland Downtown District.

The online video will include live performances featuring the local talents of Wendy Woo, Dave Beegle, Steve Manshel, Franklin Taggart, and Vi Wickham. Viewers may recognize other famous faces of downtown as they make appearances and take part in interviews throughout the video.

Programming for monthly downtown events such as Night on the Town is supported through the Loveland Downtown District’s annual investor partners, Xfinity and FNBO (formerly First National Bank). To see a list of everything happening during Night on the Town each month, visit downtownloveland.org/nightonthetown or follow the Facebook event at facebook.com/DowntownLoveland

About the Loveland Downtown District

The Loveland Downtown District is comprised of three nonprofit organizations supporting downtown: Loveland Downtown Partnership (LDP), Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Downtown Business Alliance (DBA). Their mission: “To create a vibrant downtown that provides a safe, dynamic environment to gather, live, educate, shop, work and play.” They achieve this through development and redevelopment of the downtown area, creating relationships and collaborating with local businesses, and holding a range of community events throughout the year to create interest within Northern Colorado and highlight the downtown as a unique destination.