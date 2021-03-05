Fort Collins Symphony to Host Celtic Fantasy Virtual Concert

The Fort Collins Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Wes Kenney, will host a virtual on-demand streaming concert Celtic Fantasy from Friday, March 12 at 7 pm through Sunday, March 14 at 10 pm to highlight Celtic traditions ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

The performance will feature a multitude of traditional and contemporary Celtic music for strings, winds, piano, and percussion, highlighting the wide-ranging symphonic traditions of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany, and Galicia. The concert will additionally include Joan Trimble’s Irish Suite for Strings, Jay Unger’s Ashokan Farewell (featured in Ken Burn’s award-winning documentary The Civil War), Gaelic Storm’s An Irish Party in Third Class (from the movie Titanic), Jennifer Barker’s Suilean a’Chloinne (Children’s Eyes), Arthur Duff’s Irish Suite for Strings, Victor Herbert’s Yesterthoughts and Gwyneth Walker’s Light of Three Mornings.

Tickets are $25 for the full 70-minute virtual concert and are available through the Lincoln Center box office. The event cannot be downloaded or saved, and one ticket is required per household, with ticket sales ending on Sunday, March 14 at 2 pm.

Celtic Fantasy is sponsored by the Friends of the Symphony and Kenneth and Myra Monfort Charitable Foundation (title sponsors), City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, Colorado Creative Industries, Gary Hixon Designs, The Lincoln Center Support League, KRFC 88.9 FM Fort Collins Radio, KUNC 91.5 FM, Palmer Flowers, Dr. Ed Siegel, and Dr. Peter Springberg.

For more information regarding Celtic Fantasy, including concert program notes and where to purchase tickets, visit: www.FCSymphony.org and http://lctix.com/ or call 970-221-6730