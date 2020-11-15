The Gardens on Spring Creek will host its annual Garden of Lights event from Wednesday, December 9 through Sunday, December 27, from 5 pm to 9 pm nightly except Christmas Day to keep a Northern Colorado holiday tradition alive.

The 2020 Garden of Lights will feature an expanded number of nights, a greater amount of light sculptures, and music playing throughout the grounds. The event will also feature nearly a half-mile of perennial flower beds, large sculptural flowers, grapevines, butterflies, holiday village, and other garden creates constructed completely from holiday lights.

The Color Blossom Show will be returning to the Great Lawn with 700 lighted blossoms bringing vibrant colors and movement to the holiday experience. There will be a limited number of people attending the Garden of Lights each night with timed admissions in place to ensure social distancing and the health and safety of guests, staff, and volunteers.

Tickets are required to be purchased in advance online as they will not be available at the door to minimize contact and time in the lobby while assisting contact tracing. Those attending the Garden of Lights are also required to wear face coverings throughout the event.

Tickets will be available for purchase to members starting Thursday, November 12 at 12 pm and to the general public on Monday, November 16 at 12 pm. Member ticket prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages five through eleven. The price of tickets for general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages five through eleven as children ages four and under get in for free.

For more information regarding The Gardens on Spring Creek, including planning a visit, visit: fcgov.com/gardens