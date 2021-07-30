It Wouldn’t Be Cheyenne Frontier Days Without the Food

This year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days is extra special. From the rodeo to the carnival, to the vendor booths, and the live music, the 125th-anniversary event is worth a visit. Save room for food and beverages, because there are a lot of choices.

Fun Biz Fair Food, the famous award-winning culinary creators of fair food across the country, has released its video of the brand new selection of unique rodeo eats at this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days, one of the largest rodeo and western festivals in the country.

This video showcases the wide range of classic and newly created items for the rodeo including:

Fruity Pebble Shrimp Po’Boi – A classic shrimp po’boi mixed in with the classic nostalgic cereal for a sweet and savory and tangy crunch.

Video & Download Link: https://vimeo.com/user29790935/review/579273512/bdee13af12

Video Credit: Fun Biz and PHOCO