Rent Relief Fund Makes Rent and Mortgage Aid Available to Loveland Businesses

A $500,000 rent relief fund has been established by the City of Loveland Economic Development Department to provide pandemic-related rent and mortgage aid to an estimated 100 businesses in Loveland.

The City of Loveland’s economic recovery efforts were developed with careful consultation among local businesses coping with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Loveland Business Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (LBRMP) will provide rent payments to landlords or lenders in the case of an owner occupying a property.

Awards will not exceed $7,500 and will be based on the monthly lease or mortgage amount as well as the methods businesses use to re-invest the aid. Furthermore, awards through the program will be based on the impact of COVID-19, business impact on the community, and business viability for the upcoming year. Eligibility requirements for businesses are as follows::